Zambo police seize P2.4-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of P2.4 million in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, April 15.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, in Isla Berde Chonga Drive, Talon-Talonvillage, Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said the smuggled cigarettes were found along the shoreline and the persons hauling it immediately escaped and abandoned the smuggled items upon sensing the presence of the policemen and other operatives.

Fortaleza said the operatives have seized a total of 41 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P2,460,000.The cigarettes bear a brand name that is manufactured in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

He said they have coordinated with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Regional Maritime Unit-9 to assist in the investigation to determine the owner of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 12 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)