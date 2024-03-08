Zambo Sur town unveils drug rehab center

PHILIPPINE Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc has commended the Municipal Government of Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur for the unwavering commitment to the welfare and progress of its constituents by establishing its own Balay Silangan Reformation Center (BSRC).

Gadaoni-Tosoc also lauded the police force of Labangan town for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety and security of their communities.

The BSRC, which was inaugurated on Monday, March 4, 2024, was established at the Old Municipal Hall of Labangan.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said on Friday, March 8, that the inauguration of the BSRC is a start of their journey toward transformation, thereby changing the lives and rewriting the remarkable future of the Labangan people.

Gadaoni-Tosoc assured the people of Labangan the full support of PDEA in clearing and maintaining the drug-cleared status of villages in the municipality.

She reminded the residents of Labangan that their work that not end with the inauguration of the BSRC.

"This is only the beginning of a challenging yet rewarding journey," she said hoping they will continue working towards achieving a drug-cleared town. (SunStar Zamboanga)