Zambo village exec arrested; firearms, P2.99-M smuggled cigarettes seized

LAWMEN have arrested a village official and seized firearms, ammunition and around P2.99 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, September 4, 2026.

Arrested was alias Mahamud, 38, a councilor of Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City, according to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Regional Field Unit-9 (CIDG-RFU-9).

The CIDG-RFU-9 said Mahamud was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 3 a.m. Friday, September 4, in his residence in Putik village, Zamboanga City.

The CIDG-RFU-9 said the search warrant issued by a local court on Thursday, September 3, is for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Seized during the search warrant operation were a 9-millimeter pistol caliber carbine, a caliber .45 pistol, several magazines, 24 rounds of .9-mm and 13 rounds of caliber .45 pistol.

Also seized were tactical vests, an M16 magazine assembly, firearm cases and bags.

During the lawful search, the operating team also discovered 20 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of P2,994,442.50.

The CIDG-RFU-9 said the cigarette shipment would be subjected to further verification and appropriate charges may be filed for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act aside from the violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Mahamud was informed of his constitutional rights and brought to the CIDG-Zamboanga City Field Unit Office for documentation and detention.

The search warrant operation is in line with Oplan Paglalansag Omega, a nationwide campaign by the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group focused on neutralizing private armed groups and confiscating unlicensed or loose firearms.

The operation was launched with the support of different police units and the military's Task Force Zamboanga. (SunStar Zamboanga)