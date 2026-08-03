Zamboanga bans entry of hogs from Basilan

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso, through an executive order, banned the entry of live hogs, boars, and pork by-products, coming from Basilan province to protect Zamboanga City from possible spread of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Olaso said Monday, August 3, 2026, the order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until veterinary authorities declare that the ASF has been contained.

Olaso issued the order following reports that 113 hog raisers have been affected, with 284 pigs already lost to ASF in Basilan, particularly in Lamitan City.

“It is not that we don’t want their product, but for now we have to temporarily ban the entry of hogs since Basilan is one of the most affected by ASF,” Olaso said in an interview.

Under Olaso’s order, the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet), together with other concerned city government offices and agencies, have been directed to strictly monitor all entry points into this city.

The entry points include the boundaries of this city with Zamboanga Sibugay in the east coast, with the province of Zamboanga del Norte in the west coast, the local port and private wharves.

Olaso said the OCVet and other concerned offices are tasked to enforce biosecurity protocols, inspect shipments, examine transport documents, and, when necessary, collect blood samples from animals for laboratory examination.

He also ordered the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to provide logistical and operation support to the OCVet to ensure effective implementation of the executive order.

Meanwhile, the Lamitan City Veterinary Office, in coordination with the Provincial Veterinary Office, conducted last week a depopulation operation as part of the intensified efforts to contain the spread of ASF.

The depopulation operation was focused on Barangay Calugusan, Lamitan City, where the outbreak of ASF originated.

Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said the depopulation is to prevent the spread of ASF to neighboring villages.

Furigay urged hog raisers to immediately report any unusual illness or deaths among their pigs to help contain the spread of ASF. (SunStar Zamboanga)