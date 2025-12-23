Zamboanga CDRRMO on blue alert for holiday season

THE Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) raised the blue alert status for the holiday season starting Monday, December 22, 2025, until January 5, 2026.

“Under the blue alert status, CDRRMC officials and personnel are on standby for potential emergencies,” Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, CDRRMO chief, said Tuesday.

Apolinario said the Operations Center (OPCEN) located at the CDRRMO headquarters will conduct heightened monitoring and close coordination with relevant agencies and uniformed services.

Apolinario also advised all Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) to assist them in monitoring their respective communities.

He advised residents to disconnect or shut down all electrical Christmas decorations when everyone goes out to visit families and friends for a get-together activity.

He said that in case of emergency, the BDRRMCs and residents can contact the following CDRRMO hotlines: 911; (062)990-1171; (0928)8966279; (0966)7316242; and, (0955)0043682. (SunStar Zamboanga)