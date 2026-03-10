Zamboanga City adopts 4-day workweek schedule

THE City Government of Zamboanga has adopted a four-day workweek schedule, pursuant to a memorandum circular issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the four-day workweek schedule took effect Monday, March 9, the same day the President's order becomes effective.

Olaso said the work schedule is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Muslim employees shall render duty from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the holy month of Ramadan.

Olaso instructed the City Government department heads to also adopt other measures intended to save energy, such as the limited use of air conditioning units, employees' official travels and use of government vehicles, among others.

The President ordered the temporary implementation of four-day workweek in some government offices beginning March 9 as part of the government's contingency measures to address the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis on the country.

Government agencies that provide emergency or essential services, such as the police, firefighters, and office that provide frontline public services, are not covered by the four-day workweek schedule.

Meanwhile, Olaso convened Monday afternoon, March 9, the Local Price Monitoring Council (LCP) to prepare measures against overpricing and other possible trade abuses that may arise amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Olaso has directed the different city offices and regional line agencies will strengthen inspection and monitoring activities to ensure price stability and protect local consumers.

He also directed concerned agencies to immediately submit monitoring reports after each assessment so that the City Government can promptly implement appropriate measures when needed. (SunStar Zamboanga)