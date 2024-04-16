Zamboanga City allocates P27M to host ZPRAA 2024

THE local government has allocated P27 million to fund the conduct of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) meet this year in Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe said Tuesday, April 16, 2024, that the funding allocation came from the Special Education Fund under the 2024 executive budget.

The week-long ZPRAA will start on Sunday, April 21, and it will be participated by more or less 10,000 student-athletes, coaches, and technical officials from eight athletic delegations across the region.

Dalipe met the organizing committee on Monday, April 15, as the city is into the home stretch of preparations of Zamboanga Peninsula's biggest sports event.

The organizing committee decided during the meeting to provide 10 vehicles to each of the eight delegations to transport athletes to and from their quarters to the playing venues.

Dalipe directed the different committees to complete the deliverables and ensure the smooth conduct of the ZPRAA 2024.

Zamboanga City is hosting the ZPRAA again after 18 long years.

It is organized by the Department of Education in collaboration with the Philippines Sports Commission. (SunStar Zamboanga)