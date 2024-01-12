Zamboanga City allocates P51-M for agri-fishery

THE City Government of Zamboanga has allocated a total of P51 million to support plans and programs for local farmers and fisherfolks this year.

Arben Magduo, acting city agriculturist, said Friday, January 12, 2024, that the allocation is the biggest-ever in the 17-year history of the Office of the City Agriculture.

Magduo said it is a manifestation of the Mayor John Dalipe administration’s great concern for the local farmers and fisherfolks, the backbone of society.

Magdugo said the P51 million budget is intended for agri-fishery production input support as well as modernization program.

Of the total allocation, Magdugo said P28 million will be used to purchase machineries for farmers while the remaining funds will be used for agri-fishery inputs such as high value crops, corn and fertilizers among others.

He said that other offices like as the City Engineering Office has also lined up agri-related infrastructure projects.

He said among the pending infrastructure projects at the City Engineering Office are the solar-powered irrigation systems for Tolosa and Lanzones villages.