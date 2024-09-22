Zamboanga City anti-drug operation nets 3, P20.4-M shabu

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals and seized some P20.4 million suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in a west coast village in Zamboanga City, the police said Saturday, September 21.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Mario Jalilul, 34 of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Alsid Sahiron, 36, of Pata, Sulu; and, Ridsman Majini, 22, also of Pata, Sulu.

The police said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 (RDEU-9) in a buy-bust operation around 1:38 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Sitio San Ramon Talisayanvillage, 26 kilometers west of Zamboanga Ciy.

The police said seized from the arrested suspects were some three kilos of suspected shabu packed in three vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs worth P20.4 million, 1,399 pieces of P1,000 boodle money, one genuine P1,000 marked money, an envelope and plastic bags.

The arrested suspects were taken to the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The RDEU-9 launched the buy-bust operation with the support of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 and Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao (NISG-WM).

It is the biggest drug haul by the RDEU-9 for the month of September in Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)