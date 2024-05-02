Zamboanga City athletes receive cash allowance

THE City Government of Zamboanga has released some P2.177 million as allowance for the student-athletes of this city who saw action in the recently-held Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Qualifying Meet.

Mayor John Dalipe said Thursday, May 2, 2024, that each of the 622 student-athletes received P3,500 or for a total of P2,177,000.

Dalipe has ordered the grant of to the athletes as part of the city government’s support to the Zamboanga delegation, which emerged as overall championship during the week-long ZPRAA competition.

The ZPRAA 2024 competition was held in this city from April 21 to 27.

The local athletes will represent the Zamboanga Peninsula region in the Palarong Pambansa slated in Cebu City in July.

Dalipe said the funding for the allowance of the 622 student athletes came the city’s Special Education Fund (SEF).

Dalipe said the release of the allowance started on Tuesday, April 30. (SunStar Zamboanga)