Zamboanga City builds edifice to house Boss

THE local government in Zamboanga City is constructing a P52 million three-story building to house the Business One Stop Shop (Boss) of the city.

The building will be constructed at the Plaza del Pilar in Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City, and will have a floor area of more or less 478 square meters.

The construction will be undertaken by a private contractor, AEJ Hardware Construction & Enterprises, under the supervision of the City Engineer’s Office (CEO).

The building’s ground floor and mezzanine will be used by all agencies involved in the Boss operations while the third floor will be used by the CEO’s Building Permit and Occupancy Permit divisions.

City Licensing Chief Benjie Barredo on Thursday, January 11, said he was elated the project, conceptualized a few years ago, is finally materialized.

The Boss, the simplified procedure for acquiring business permits, has been operating at Paseo del Mar for the last 8 years, specifically from the first working day of January to January 20, until last May 2023 when its operation started on a year-round basis.

Mayor John Dalipe led the groundbreaking rites for the Boss building on Thursday, January 11.

Under the Boss system, all agencies involved in business registration and renewal process are housed in one place for the convenience and comfort of business operators. (SunStar Zamboanga)