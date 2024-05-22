Zamboanga City builds P4M multi-purpose hall in Calarian

A 4.087-MILLION three-story multi-purpose building will soon rise at the village complex in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe and Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja led the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The City Government Public Information Office said the multi-purpose building will occupy a 150.48-square meter area in the village complex of Calarian.

The information office said the project forms part of Dalipe's massive infrastructure program and unrelenting support to the villages.

It said the multi-purpose building will enhance the workspace and provide a more spacious and comfortable environment for the local public servants, thereby improving efficiency and service delivery to the community.

The construction of the multi-purpose building will be undertaken by a private contractor with supervision from the City Engineer’s Office.

The project is expected to be completed on September 10, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)