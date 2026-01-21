Zamboanga City builds sanitary landfill cell 4

THE City Government is constructing P79.9 million cell number four at the sanitary landfill in Salaan village, marking another major step in strengthening Zamboanga City's solid waste management system.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the project is designed to further enhance the solid waste management capacity of Zamboanga City by ensuring safer, more efficient, and environmentally compliant waste disposal.

Olaso and Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco led the groundbreaking ceremony for the establishment of sanitary landfill cell number four on Tuesday, January 20.

Olaso urged the public to minimize the use of plastics and practice reuse, emphasizing that while the effects may not be immediately felt, future generations will bear the consequences if environmental responsibility is neglected.

The P79.9 million projects will be undertaken by a private construction firm and will be supervised by the City Engineer's Office.

The groundbreaking ceremony was witnessed by city councilors and other city government officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)