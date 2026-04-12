Zamboanga City clinches overall champion in ZPRAA 2026

THE 22nd Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Meet formally concluded Saturday, April 11, through a meaningful and celebratory closing program held in Isabela City, Basilan province, showcasing sportsmanship, unity, and regional pride among all participating delegations.

One of the highlights of the program was the keynote address delivered by Gretchen Ho, who inspired the audience with a message on resilience, determination, and the transformative power of sports in shaping the youth. She underscored that true victory lies not only in winning but in giving one’s best in every endeavor.

Ho also shared her reflections on the peaceful and progressive atmosphere in Basilan, highlighting the significance of unity and the collective efforts that made such an environment possible.

Echoing this message of inspiration and unity, City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman reflected on the shared journey of the past days, emphasizing how Isabela City became a welcoming home to all delegations.

She described the event as a collective experience filled with joy, excitement, challenges, and inspiration, highlighting the strong sense of unity built among participants.

The mayor further underscored the remarkable talent, discipline, and determination demonstrated by the young athletes, stressing the vital role of continued support from local government units and stakeholders in nurturing their potential.

She expressed pride in Isabela City’s successful hosting of the regional meet and commended all delegations for their passion, sportsmanship, and excellence throughout the competition.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the formal turnover of hosting responsibilities for the 2027 ZPRAA Meet to Zamboanga del Norte, symbolizing continuity and sustained commitment to regional athletic development.

The program then proceeded to one of its most anticipated segments—the awarding of special citations and major recognitions, honoring the outstanding performances of delegations, schools, and individual athletes.

In the special category awards, the Pagadian City Division Athletic Association emerged as the top winner for Best Billeting Quarters, followed by Zamboanga del Norte-Dipolog-Dapitan (Zandidaa) in second place and Zamboanga Sibugay Athletic Association in third place.

Pagadian City also dominated the Best Cleanest, Greenest, and Eco-Friendly Delegation category, once again securing first place, with Zandidaa in second and Zamboanga Sibugay in third.

For the Best Functional Learner Rights and Protection (LRP) Desk, Zamboanga del Sur ranked first, while Isabela City placed second and Zamboanga Sibugay came in third.

Isabela City was recognized as the Best Disciplined Delegation, followed by Sulu Province in second place and Zamboanga del Sur in third.

In the Best in Saludo category, Zamboanga del Sur secured the top spot, with Zamboanga Sibugay and Isabela City placing second and third, respectively.

In the Para Games medal standings, Zamboanga City emerged as champion, followed by Zamboanga del Sur in second place and Zandidaa in third.

For the Regular Sports Elementary Division, Zamboanga City claimed the championship title, with Zamboanga del Sur in second place and Zandidaa in third.

In the Secondary Division, Zamboanga City once again secured the championship, followed by Zandidaa and Zamboanga del Sur.

Cementing its dominance, Zamboanga City was declared the overall champion, Zandidaa placed second, followed by Zamboanga del Sur, Pagadian City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Isabela City, and Sulu Division.

Among the individual awardees, Maria Faustina Tan of Sta. Maria Central Elementary School, Zamboanga City, was named Most BemedaIled Athlete in the Elementary Division after winning six gold medals in gymnastics.

In the Secondary Division, Joe Marcus Gangoso of Baliwasan Senior High School Stand Alone earned the same recognition with seven gold medals in swimming.

For institutional awards, Sta. Maria Central School, Zamboanga City, was hailed as the Most BemedaIled School in the Elementary Division, garnering 12 gold, nine silver, and eight bronze medals.

Zamboanga del Norte National High School, representing Zandidaa, was recognized as the Most BemedaIled School in the Secondary Division with an impressive haul of 29 gold, 22 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

In the Best in Uniform category, Isabela City clinched first place, followed by Sulu in second place and Zamboanga del Sur in third.

The closing ceremony not only celebrated athletic excellence but also recognized the collective effort, discipline, and spirit of camaraderie that defined ZPRAA 2026, leaving a lasting legacy of inspiration for all participants. (PR)