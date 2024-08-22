Zamboanga City conducts validation of fire victims

PERSONNEL from the Housing and Land Management Division of the Zamboanga City Mayor’s Office conducted validation of families affected by the fire incident on Monday, August 19, 2024, in Camino Nuevo, Zamboanga City.

City Hall information office said Thursday, August 24, the on-site validation tagged affected families and recorded damages to ensure accurate data collection for necessary interventions.

It said the validation, conducted on Tuesday, August 20, forms part of the city government’s ongoing efforts to provide swift and appropriate response to calamities, and ensure provision of aid and resources to the affected sector.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that some 65 houses were razed, displacing 65 families with 254 individuals.

The CSWDO said no one was hurt during the fire incident.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 8:42 a.m. Monday, August 19, in Calle Claro, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCFD said the fire reached third alarm and was placed under control at 9:18 a.m. and declared totally out at 11:09 a.m.

The ZCFD placed the estimated damage to properties was placed P350,000. (SunStar Zamboanga)