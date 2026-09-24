Zamboanga City crafts landslide contingency plan

THE City Government of Zamboanga is drafting a comprehensive landslide contingency plan to strengthen preparedness, protect vulnerable communities and prevent avoidable deaths from landslide-related disasters.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) led a three-day workshop from September 21 to 23 to formulate the plan, bringing together representatives of city offices and government agencies involved in disaster preparedness and response.

Speaking for Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso, Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco said the city’s disaster-management efforts must focus on protecting lives and communities.

“Our standard must be zero preventable loss of life,” Climaco said.

Led by CDRRMO Chief Elmeir Apolinario, the workshop focused on identifying landslide-prone areas, assessing potential hazards and developing response measures that could be activated during emergencies.

Participants were briefed on basic landslide hazards and guided by Civil Defense Officer Floremer Macabobre in identifying villages vulnerable to landslides.

They also developed possible disaster scenarios and corresponding response actions for inclusion in the contingency plan.

The initiative is part of the city government’s continuing efforts to improve disaster preparedness, strengthen inter-agency coordination and ensure a faster, more organized response to landslides and other hazards threatening Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)