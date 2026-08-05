Zamboanga City declares dengue epidemic

THE City Government of Zamboanga, through the City Health Office (CHO), has declared a dengue epidemic as cases soared to 1,241 with 12 deaths as of July 31, 2026, representing over 500 percent increase in number recorded during the same period last year.

Mayor Khymer Olaso in a press conference Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2026, cited data gathered by the CHO, showing active widespread transmission clusters identified across 39 out of the 98 villages in the city.

Olaso noted that the villages of Ayala, Calarian, Putik, Sta. Maria and Talon-Talon exhibited largest four-week (June 25 to July 27) clusters.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, CHO head, said entomological thresholds are breached by up to 12 times the safety limit, confirming an environment capable of sustaining intensified urban transmission.

Miravite said Zamboanga City last experienced dengue epidemic in 2022.

On Wednesday morning, August 5, Olaso rallied village officials across Zamboanga City to mount an intensified community-wide campaign against dengue.

Olaso, during a meeting at City Hall, stressed the importance of close coordination among villages and government agencies to strengthen the response and curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

He directed villages, particularly those with the highest number of dengue cases, including coastal communities, to intensify sanitation, environmental cleanup, and other preventive measures while the city government allocates funds for the procurement of additional fogging machines.

He also urged village officials to allocate funds for dengue control equipment in their 2027 supplemental budgets to reinforce local prevention and response efforts.

Meanwhile, Miravite recommended the "5-S" strategy, a community-focused plan to stop the spread of dengue and includes Search and destroy, self-protection, seek early consultation, support fogging/spraying and sustain hydration.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, including piercing headaches, muscle and joint pains, fever and full body rashes. (SunStar Zamboanga)