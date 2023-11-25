Zamboanga City decorates historical City Hall, landmarks

PERSONNEL of the City General Services Office (CGSO) is in the thick of preparations for the December 1 switch-on ceremony that will once again make this city the Christmas display capital in this part of the country.

Anchored on the theme “Starry, Starry Christmas,” this city’s yuletide display this year focuses on the star, which represents the star that appeared in the sky when Jesus Christ was born and which led the three Wise Men to Jesus in Bethlehem.

Under the guidance of Engineer Rene Dela Cruz, CGSO chief, and Architect Rizamay Basing, Dela Cruz’ assistant, the 116-year-old City Hall and other historical landmarks and parks are decked out in beautiful and unique displays painstakingly prepared by the GSO team.

For City Hall, the concept is Starry, Starry Christmas Night, with its front façade adorned with enlarged Christmas embellishments.

The 100 Stars for Peace this Christmas will be the centerpiece at the historic Plaza Pershing, located just a stone’s throw away from City Hall. A peace symbol adorns the park with 100 stars inside.

Basing said the other plazas will also be adorned with the usual symbolisms of Christmas but centered mostly on stars.

The Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Divisoria village will house the 25-meter Giant Christmas Tree to be installed by a private supplier.

Rafael Derek Evangelista III, IBT supervising officer, said the Christmas tree will be a cone-type tree with pixel Christmas lights that can project the Star theme.

Dela Cruz said other areas that will be Christmas display attractions are the Center islands which will be decked out with Shooting Stars – the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Avenue will have sunflower stars, the RT Lim Boulevard will have poinsettias while the Airport Islands will have tippy Christmas Trees.

The islands along the waterfront area at RT Lim Boulevard and Paseo Del Mar will be decorated with ocean-inspired giant starfishes with cone trees, Plaza del Pilar will be in red and white canes just like Jardin Maria Clara in Pasonanca village.

The historical Tree House will also be lit up including the Governor Camins Triangle where a 35 feet Christmas Tree and Pampanga star lanterns will be set up.

“We hope that the public will enjoy what we have prepared this year with the limited budget allocated for the purpose”, Basing added. (SunStar Zamboanga)