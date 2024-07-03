Zamboanga City delegates to Palarong Pambansa get P1.98-M allowance

THE Zamboanga City Government has released P1.98 million in funds to provide allowance to the 180 members of the Zamboanga City delegation to the Palarong Pambansa.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe said the funds are for the training allowance which covers the food expenses of the athletes’ local training held from June 13 to July 2.

Dalipe said each of the 180 members of the delegation received P110,000. Among the recipients were 145 athletes, 20 trainers, and 15 members of monitoring teams.

He led the distribution of the training allowance during the send-off ceremony of the Zamboanga City delegation to the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, July 2, at the Zamboanga Central School.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will be held from July 11 to 17 in Cebu City.

Each of the athletes is also expected to receive P6,000 as an incentive allowance upon their arrival in Cebu City.

During the send-off ceremony, Dalipe wished the athletes the best of luck as he urged them to perform their best during the week-long Palarong Pambansa. (SunStar Zamboanga)