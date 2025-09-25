Zamboanga City dengue cases drop by 7 percent in first 9 months

ZAMBOANGA City has registered a decline of seven percent in dengue cases from January 1 to September 13, 2025, but dengue has remained a serious public health concern as two fatalities were recorded during the period.

Dr. Dulce Miravite, city health officer, said a total of 1,135 dengue cases were logged from January 1 to September 13, reflecting a seven percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Miravite said that children aged one to 10 years old are the most vulnerable to dengue cases, accounting to 54 percent or 608 out of the total number of cases.

Clinical classifications show that 29 percent of patients presented no warning signs, while 67 percent exhibited warning signs.

Miravite said that alarmingly, three percent or 38 cases developed into severe dengue, underscoring the importance of early detection and immediate medical attention.

She reminded residents to stay vigilant and to immediately seek medical care to help curb dengue cases and prevent further fatalities.

San Roque has recorded the most number of dengue cases in this city's 98 village at 62 while Tumaga ranked 10th with 34 cases. (SunStar Zamboanga)