Zamboanga City Division Athletic Association meet reels off

A TOTAL of eight clusters with more or less 5,000 athletes are competing in the Zamboanga City Division Athletic Association (ZCDAA) Meet dubbed as "Juego Calificando na Ciudad de Zamboanga 2024."

The ZCDAA formally kicked off Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2024, with Mayor John Dalipe leading the opening ceremony.

The participating athletic clusters are competing for the title in the 24 sports events during the four-day athletic activity organized by the Department of Education-ZC Division Office.

In his message, Dalipe encouraged all athletes to embrace the true spirit of sportsmanship and fair play, even as he cited the Division Meet as not merely a competition but a "celebration of sportsmanship, education and the unyielding spirit of our youth."

"May the best of the best win this division meet to represent us in the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) regional meet," Dalipe added.

The eight competing clusters are: Ayala Labuan Athletic Association (ALAA), Zamboanga Central Baliwasan Athletic Association (ZCBAA), Sta. Maria Putik Athletic Association (SMPAA), Tetuan Talon-talon Athletic Association (TTAA), Mercedes Manicahan Athletic Association (MMAA), Curuan Vitali Athletic Association (CVAA), Private Schools of Zamboanga City Athletic Association (PSZCAA), and the State Universities and Colleges Athletic Association (SUCAA).

Jerry Bolingkito, OIC-assistant schools division superintendent, expressed confidence that the annual division meet will develop physical skills, self-discipline and good sportsmanship among the athletes.

The division meet will select athletes who will represent Zamboanga City during the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association Meet, which Zamboanga City will host from April 21 to 27-after 18 long years. (SunStar Zamboanga)