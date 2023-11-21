Zamboanga City elderlies get cash incentive

THE local government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), distributed cash incentive to elderlies of Zamboanga City on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Mayor John Dalipe led the distribution of cash incentives to 50 octogenarian and nonagenarian residents from 13 villages under CSWDO-Field Office 2 at Sta. Catalina Multi-purpose Hall.

Of the 50 beneficiaries, 48 are octogenarians (80 years old and above) while two are nonagenarians (90 years old and above).

CSWDO chief Socorro Rojas said the recipients are from the villages of Baliwasan, Kampung Islam, Mariki, Rio Hondo, San Jose Cawa-Cawa, San Jose Gusu, Sta. Barbara, Sta. Catalina, Sto. Ni o, Zone I, Zone II, Zone III, and Zone IV.

Rojas said each octogenarian received a cash incentive of P10,000, while each nonagenarian received P20,000, as part of the city's Ordinance 539, also known as the Octogenarian and Nonagenarian Benefit Ordinance.

Ordinance 539 provides a one-time monetary benefit to senior citizen beneficiaries, with P50,000 for centenarians, released in tranches.

Dalipe said the initiative aims to support and recognize the contributions of the elderly residents of Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Dalipe ordered the CSWDLO to release the cash incentives house-to-house for senior citizens who were unable to make it to the center to ensure that all eligible residents receive their deserved benefits. (SunStar Zamboanga)