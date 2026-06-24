Zamboanga City establishes one-stop-shop for burial aid program

THE City Government of Zamboanga has established a one-stop-shop for the grant of burial assistance to indigent families to prevent scammers from taking advantage of the government's aid program and to hasten the release of the assistance to qualified applicants.

Mayor Khymer Olaso has placed the one-stop-shop at the old office of the Business Permits and Licensing Division at the ground floor of City Hall.

It is manned by personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), City Treasurer's Office (CTO), and City Accountant's Office (CAO) to help facilitate the processing and release of assistance for qualified beneficiaries.

The initiative is to prevent scammers from taking advantage of the burial aid program of the city government. The burial assistance is P12,000.

Celso Lobregat, chief of staff and secretary to the mayor, said Wednesday, June 24, that they uncovered scheme of scammers who processed fake documents to ask for burial aid at the expense of the indigent bereaved families.

Lobregat said most of the scammers' victims are Moslems, who deceased member of the family should be immediately buried in accordance to Islam tradition.

Lobregat said the P12,000 burial assistance is given directly in whole if the deceased is a Muslim while for Christians, P8,000 is given to the funeral parlor to cover part of the expenses and the remaining P4,000 to the bereaved family.

Information they gathered that there were instances pocketed P10,000 while the remaining P2,000 was given to the bereaved families.

Socorro Rojas, CSWDO chief, said Wednesday, June 24, that they have filed 11 cases against scammers but unfortunately these was dismissed for lack of prima facie evidence.

Olaso said Wednesday, June 24, that the burial aid program of the City Government for indigent families has somehow become a business opportunity for unscrupulous people that is why they adopted one-stop-shop system.

Meanwhile, Olaso underscored the importance of providing immediate and compassionate assistance to families experiencing loss, ensuring that they can access needed government support with less difficulty during a challenging time.

Rojas said that previously, it reached one to two months for the burial assistance to be released due to the long process as the bereaved family will have to visit the concerned offices which are separately located.

"This is why the one-stop-shop was established with personnel from CSWDO, CTO and CAO in one place to hasten the release of the burial aid," Rojas said in a press conference. (SunStar Zamboanga)