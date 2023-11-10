Zamboanga City establishes online registration for senior citizens

THE Zamboanga City Government has established an online registration system for senior citizens to facilitate the seamless distribution of the P1,000 quarterly stipend and the implementation of other programs

The Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO) said in a statement Thursday, November 9, that senior citizens may access the link bit.ly/ZC-SCDatabase or scan the QR code to register online.

Based on the guidelines, the CSWDO said the online Google form is open to all registered senior citizens in the city.

As requirements, the CSWDO said that the elderly must be a resident of the city for at least six months and a holder of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) Identification Card duly issued by Osca–Zamboanga City.

The online registration process is free of charge, according to the CSWDO.

It said a senior citizen can also register or ask for assistance from the nearest social worker in the CSWDO field office or at the village hall.

For questions and concerns, the CSWDO said senior citizens can contact OSCA at telephone number 991-5377 or CSWDO Welfare Division at 975-1514. (SunStar Zamboanga)