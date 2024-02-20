Zamboanga City experiments ‘yellow box’ loading points

ZAMBOANGA City Administrator’s Office has commenced the implementation of an experimental traffic scheme with the assignment of new loading points using the pick and go mode for modernized jeepneys entering the Central Business District (CBD).

Rodolfo Saavedra, Jr., assistant city administrator for city affairs, said in a statement Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the loading points are bounded by yellow boxes established in the inner CBD area.

Saavedra said the Zamboanga City Traffic Operation Management (ZCTOM) Committee recently approved to extend the Special Permit of the 15 units of modernized jeepney plying the route 2A and 2B from the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Divisoria village, as manifested by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through resolution 820.

The 2A special route covers the route from the IBT-Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) Highway – Veterans Avenue – Pilar Street – Governor Lim Avenue – R.T. Lim Boulevard – Governor Camins – MCLL Highway while 2B special route covers the route from the IBT – MCLL Highway – Governor Camins – Castillo Road – R.T. Lim Boulevard – Magay – J.S. Alano Street – Pablo Lorenzo Street – Governor Lim Avenue – Veterans Avenue – MCLL Highway.

Saavedra said the establishment of yellow boxes is based on the identified bus stops for pick and go purposes, under the Local Public Transport Route Plan developed by the City Engineer’s Office, City Administrator’s Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Under the experimental scheme, Saavedra said the yellow box will be used by one bus at a time with loading time of at least 10 minutes.