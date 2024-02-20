Zamboanga City fetes 7 respiratory therapists exam topnotchers

THE City Government of Zamboanga has formally recognized the seven Zamboangueño topnotchers in the recent Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination (RTLE) for bringing honor and pride to Zamboanga City.

Describing them as among the best and brightest in Zamboanga, Mayor John Dalipe presented the RTLE topnotchers with a plaque of recognition each on Monday, February 19, 2024, manifesting the city’s acknowledgement and gratitude for their exceptional performance during the national examination for respiratory therapists conducted early this month.

Feted were Top 4 Mademoiselle Ann Alvarez, Top 6 Ruth Airha Espartero, Top 8 Patricia Alika Lim, Top 9 Jowena Jane Jabonitalla and Top 10 Norliza Salamun, Cassandra Coligado, and Jocel Ann Enopia.

Alvarez, Espartero, Lim, Jabonitalla, Salamun and Coligado are graduates from Universidad de Zamboanga (UZ) while Enopia graduated from Brent Hospital and Colleges.

Dalipe likewise commended the school administrations of UZ and Brent for the quality education they provide that yielded topnotchers in the RTLE.