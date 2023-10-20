Zamboanga City fetes Asian Games medalist homegrown boxer

THE Zamboanga City Government tendered a hero’s welcome to Eumir Marcial, honoring the victory of the Zamboangueño boxer at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in China.

Marcial arrived at the Zamboanga International Airport Friday morning, October 20, where he was welcomed by his family and local government officials.

A motorcade then brough Marcial to City Hall for the recognition rites.

Marcial won the silver medal in the men’s 80-kilogram category at the Asian Games on October 5 securing a spot in the Philippine delegation to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

On 2022, Marcial, now aged 27, secure a bronze medal on Tokyo Olympics.

In recognition to his remarkable achievements in the field of boxing, Marcial received a framed copy of the City Council Resolution 2079 honoring him, a plaque of recognition, and a ceremonial check of P300,000 representing the cash incentive from the City Government. His coach is also set to receive a P150,000 cash incentive.

The resolution, plaque of recognition and ceremonial check was handed over to Marcial by Mayor John Dalipe together with Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja, Councilor Cary John Pioc, and City Sports Officer Cecil Atilano.

Dalipe thanked Marcial for his efforts and his dedication to boxing excellence which has brough honor to Zamboanga City and the Philippines.

Marcial thanked Dalipe and the Zamboangueños for the support and the warm welcome.

In his message, Marcial honored his fellow athletes and expressed his hopes that more Zamboangueños will rise and excel in sports. He was accompanied by his wife and parents.

“This medal is not only for me, it is for the entire city of Zamboanga,” Marcial said on a stage in front of City Hall with well-wishers gathered for the short welcome program. (SunStar Zamboanga)