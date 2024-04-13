Zamboanga City fire victims get aid from NHA

THE National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), has released P1.54 million in financial assistance to fire victims in Zamboanga City.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), which identified the recipients, said in a statement Saturday, April 13, that there were 154 family-beneficiaries and each received P10,000 cash aid.

The CSWDO said the recipient families were from 13 villages affected by fire incidents in the past months.

The distribution of the cash assistance was held at the covered court of Labuan village on Friday, April 12.

The CSWDO said the recipients of the cash assistance are as follows: Baliwasan, 44; Labuan, 41; Calarian, 20; Recodo, 17; Malagutay, 14; Canelar, four; Kampung Islam, four; Tumaga, three; Pasonanca, two; San Jose Gusu, two; Cabatangan, one; Capisan, one; and San Roque, one.

Mayor John Dalipe, who joined the distribution of cash aid, expressed gratitude to the NHA, through General Manager Joeben Tai, for stepping in to provide much-needed assistance to the fire victims.

Dalipe said the EHAP highlights the collaborative effort between the local and national governments to support those in need during difficult times.

He said the cash assistance would be a big help to the fire victims in their recovery and rebuilding efforts as they work to overcome the challenges caused by the disaster. (SunStar Zamboanga)