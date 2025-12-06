Zamboanga City fire victims get financial aid

THE City Government of Zamboanga rolled out financial assistance on Friday afternoon, December 5, to 20 families displaced by four separate fire incidents in the city.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief, said each beneficiary received P10,000 cash and one sack of rice from the city government.

Rojas said Mayor Khymer Olaso also personally provided each family with an extra P2,000 cash.

The distribution of assistance was held at the mayor's office.

Of the total number of recipients, two were from Pasonanca village and five from Sangali (both affected by fires on December 2, 2025).

Eight families were from San Jose Gusu village, and five from Ayala (both affected by fire incidents on December 3, 2025).

Meanwhile, Olaso encouraged the affected families to proceed to the City General Services Office (CGSO) on Monday, December 8, to obtain available second-hand materials such as wood and roofing supplies to help them begin rebuilding their homes.

“We really want to help you start rebuilding your homes by whatever means,” Olaso said. (SunStar Zamboanga)