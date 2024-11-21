Zamboanga City gives P300,000 cash reward to the police

THE local government of Zamboanga City handed over P300,000 cash reward to the police for the arrest of the suspects of two shooting incidents and the recent confiscation of illegal drugs in the city.

The recipients of the cash reward are the Zamboanga City Police Station 1 (ZCPS1), ZCPS9, and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

Mayor John Dalipe on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, personally awarded P100,000 cash each to the chiefs of ZCPS1, ZCPS9, and CDEU, commending them for their outstanding accomplishments.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said one of the arrested suspects, whose identities have been withheld, was the alleged gunman in the March 15, 2024 shooting in Sitio Log Pond, Barangay Tictapul.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of ZCPS1, according to Molitas.

The other suspect was allegedly behind the April 9, 2024 shooting incident at Calle Sto. Niño, Zone 7 in Ayala village.

“This whole-of-a-city approach resulted in the success of our intensified anti-crime campaign, including the fight against illegal drugs,” Molitas said.

Dalipe said his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to support the police in their war on all forms of criminality, including against illegal drug trade. (SunStar Zamboanga)