Zamboanga City Government earns P4M from IBT night market

THE Zamboanga City Government has earned more than P4 million in revenues through the operations of the night market at the Integrated Bus Terminal and parking fees in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

This, as the City Government-operated IBT continues to be one of this city’s top-earning economic enterprises as its revenue collections from the IBT night market alone registered high collections.

Rafael Derick Evangelista III, IBT supervising transportation regulation officer, said the facility’s income from rentals and parking fees for the night market has already exceeded P4 million.

Evangelista said the IBT has earned approximately P3.1 million from 60 out of 62 stalls rented out to concessionaires since the City Government started collecting rent payments in November 2022.

Evangelista said the IBT has also collected P900,000 in parking fees from the special parking area allocated for the night market.

“This collection (of parking fees) is separate from the regular revenue of the arrival building that caters to public buses,” he said.

He said the start of the city’s Festival de Navidad is expected to further boost the IBT’s earnings, especially with the 80-foot Christmas Tree that draws huge crowds nightly. (SunStar Zamboanga)