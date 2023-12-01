Zamboanga City Government postpones Christmas decors switch-on

THE Zamboanga City Government has postponed the scheduled switch-on ceremony of the Christmas Tree and decorations at City Hall and other historical landmarks of the city on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The postponement is Zamboanga City’s expression of protest and anger at the act of violence that took the life of Cawit village chief Serbelio “Beyong” Molina.

Molina was fatally shot at 7:15 a.m. Friday, December 1, along the road of Zone 4 in Cawit village, 13.35 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe described the killing of Molina as a barbaric act of violence and marred what could have been the joyous start of the Holiday Season in Zamboanga City.

“I am deeply saddened and angered by this barbaric act of violence and impunity made against a public official and more so against the people of Zamboanga City,” Dalipe said in a message posted on the Facebook page of the city government on Friday, December 1.

“I condemn in strongest term possible this brutality which has no place in our society. In this light, I am postponing the scheduled switch-on of our Christmas lights at City Hall, both as a respect to the family of Kap Beyong and the constituents of Barangay Cawit and the collective expression of the city’s protest against these senseless killing,” Dalipe added.

Molina was driving his motorcycle on the way to the village hall when repeatedly shot by one of two motorcycle-riding gunmen who tailed him.

Molina sustained bullet wounds in the head and chest, resulting in his instantaneous death. He was newly reelected as village chief of Cawit.

Themed “Starry, Starry Christmas,” this year’s Christmas decors offer a spectacular display of stars of different sizes and shapes lit up to various colors that will illuminate the surroundings every night from December 1, 2023, up until January 6, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)