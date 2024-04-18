Zamboanga City Government pursues cash aid to elderly sector

THE Zamboanga City Government has pursued the distribution of cash incentives to the elderly sector of the society, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said Thursday, April 18, 2024.

CSWDO Chief Socorro Rojas said the latest recipients of the cash incentives consisted of 52 senior citizens, who are octogenarians and nonagenarians.

Rojas said the City Government released a total of P520,000, as each of them received P10,000 cash incentives on Tuesday at the elderly center in Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

Rojas said the grant of cash incentives to octogenarians and nonagenarians is pursuant to Ordinance 539, which is designed to alleviate the needs and expenses of senior citizens.

She said it also demonstrates the City’s commitment to honoring and supporting the elderly members of the community.

Rojas said the recipients of the cash incentives are residents of the villages within the jurisdiction of the CSWDO-Field Office 2.

The villages that are under the jurisdiction of the CSWDO-Field Office 2 include Baliwasan, Kampung Islam, Kasanyangan, Mariki, Rio Hondo, San Jose Cawa-Cawa, San Jose Gusu, Sta. Barbara, Sta. Catalina, Sto. Niño, Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3.

Rojas said 45 of the 52 recipients of the cash incentives are octogenarians aged 80 to 89, and the remaining seven are nonagenarians aged 90 to 99. (SunStar Zamboanga)