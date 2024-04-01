Zamboanga City Government sustains water delivery in villages

THE Zamboanga City Government sustained water delivery in villages affected by water shortage due to the prolonged dry spell brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe said Monday, April 1, that he ordered the deployment of water tankers and lorries of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Monday to Sunday, including holidays, to help alleviate the plight of residents in barangays experiencing fewer service hours or no water supply as a result of the prolonged dry drought.

The Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) reported a significant drop in the daily production of its sources that led to extended water rationing hours in the east, west and central areas of the city.

The ZCWD said in an advisory that the water level at its diversion weir has dropped to 73.9 meters, as of Monday, April 1. The normal level is 74.20 meters.

The villages served by CDRRMO water tankers and lorries include Campo Islam, San Jose Gusu, Calarian, Sinunuc, Maasin, Cawit, Tulungatung, Arena Blanco, Mampang, Talon-Talon, Kasanyangan, Sta. Maria, Cabatangan, Cabaluay and Malagutay.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario has urged residents who might be suffering from water shortage to coordinate with their village councils so water can be delivered to their areas.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection has also deployed five fire trucks to deliver water to government offices. (SunStar Zamboanga)