Zamboanga City Government trains village traffic enforcers

THE Zamboanga City Government has initiated the training, appointment, and deputization of village personnel for traffic enforcement in the communities.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe on Saturday, August 10, said this is in pursuant to Ordinance 621 enacted by the City Council on October 2, 2023, and approved by him on October 16, 2023.

Dalipe said the training was designed to train participants to become effective traffic enforcers and to achieve effective and efficient traffic management in major thoroughfares in their communities.

The training was facilitated by the City Human Resource Management Office (CHRMO) and the City Administrator’s Office.

Dalipe said the training was held in five batches from August 5 to 9 and was participated by a total of 500 village personnel that included barangay public safety officers, barangay police, tanods and the like.

Each village sent five representatives who were recommended by their respective chairperson covering the city’s 98 villages.

Dalipe said the barangay traffic enforcers will assist the city’s traffic aides and the Traffic Management Unit (TMU) of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) in the implementation of the provisions of Ordinance 248, as amended, within their respective jurisdictions.

Based on Ordinance 621, the barangay traffic enforcers shall exercise the functions of a traffic aide and are empowered to issue citation tickets to violators of the city’s traffic laws.

Dalipe underscored the significance of deputizing village traffic enforcers who will be the city’s partners in the effort to ease the traffic situation in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)