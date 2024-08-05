Zamboanga City gov’t honors SCC team to Prisaa 2024

THE Zamboanga City government has recognized the varsity team of the Southern City Colleges (SCC) for its exceptional performance in the recently concluded National Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) Games 2024 in the province of Albay.

Mayor John Dalipe presented a certificate of commendation to the SCC team during the flag ceremony in front of City Hall on Monday, August 5, for its commitment in producing quality students and athletes who brought honor and pride to the city through their achievements on the national stage.

The SCC team reaped 14 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals during the competitions in karatedo, swimming, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, and basketball.

One of its members, Mango Prince David Tarro, was awarded as Most Outstanding Athlete in weightlifting by PRISAA.

The SCC team with several other schools represented Zamboanga City during the National Prisaa Games, a sports competition between and among student-athletes coming from private schools in the country.

The Prisaa 2024 was held from July 20 to 26 in Legaspi City, Albay.

Over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and other delegates from various schools across the country joined the 2024 Prisaa. (SunStar Zamboanga)