Zamboanga City hands over cash reward to 2 police units

THE Zamboanga City Government awarded P100,000 cash incentives to each of the chiefs of Zamboanga City Police Station 1 (ZCPS1) and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) for the arrest of the suspects in shooting incidents in the city.

Mayor John Dalipe handed over the cash rewards Monday, September 30, 2024, to the chiefs of ZCPS1 and CDEU in the presence of Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office director.

Dalipe said the grant of cash incentives is intended to boost the morale of police forces and to further intensify efforts to stem criminality.

One of the suspects, Khaiser Daris, 28, was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday, September 27, after he allegedly sold P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs to an undercover policeman.

The ZCPO identified Daris as a high value target (HVT) in the anti-drug campaign.

He was tagged as the suspect in the killing of Cawit village chief Serbelyo Molina on December 1, 2023. He was also the suspect in a shooting incident involving 21-year-old Alvar Saraban Terez in Cawit.

The second suspect, Dioscoro Tesio, Jr. was arrested by operatives of the ZCPS1. He was tagged as the suspect in the killing of Dennis Dela Torre in Barangay Vitali two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Dalipe commended Molitas for the commitment and dedication to curbing shooting incidents in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)