Zamboanga City hires additional 38 new LSB teachers

THE Local School Board (LSB) has hired additional 38 new teachers to augment the number of public elementary and secondary school teachers in Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe, who chairs the LSB, said Tuesday, July 23, 31 of the 38 newly hired were secondary while the remaining seven were elementary school teachers.

The hiring of the 38 teachers brings the total number of city government-hired teachers to 204, according to Dalipe.

Previously, there were 42 elementary teachers and 124 secondary teachers for a total of 166 LSB teachers.

Dalipe urged them to make the most out of the opportunity afforded to them and to provide quality education to the young generation.

By doing so, the mayor said they will ultimately help his administration achieve progress and development for Zamboanga City.

As LSB teachers, he said their salaries will come from the city’s Special Education Fund (SEF).

Dalipe said they are also entitled to other benefits and remunerations similar to other city government employees.

Basilio Uy, chief for school governance and operation of the Department of Education's (DepEd) Division of City Schools, said the new teachers will form part of the manpower provided by the city government to DepEd for Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)