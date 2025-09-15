Zamboanga City honors medal-winning athletes

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso led recognition rites for medal winners in recent national judo, arnis and dancesports competitions during the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall grounds on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Honored were the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) Phyton and Ateneo Judo Clubs, which hauled a combined 11 gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals during the 2nd Mindanao Invitational Judo Championships held from August 23 to 24 in Mintal, Davao City.

Dr. Cecil Atilano of the City Sports Office said the WMSU Phyton Judo Club contributed seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals, while the Ateneo Judo Club secured four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Atilano added that the Zamboanga Arnis Team captured 13 gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals during the 40th Kadayawan sa Davao Zubiri Cup Invitational Arnis Tournament held August 23 to 25 in Davao City.

Olaso likewise acknowledged the efforts of the El Basico Dancesports Team, which garnered 23 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, and the Curves Dancesports Team, which collected 16 gold, 25 silver and 21 bronze medals during the World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) Open 2025 and Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) 3rd Quarter National Dancesport Championships held Aug. 22–24 in Davao City.

“I am very proud of you. Please keep up the good work,” Olaso said, lauding the athletes for their exemplary performance that brought honor and recognition to Zamboanga City.

Olaso was joined by his chief of staff and secretary, Celso Lobregat, and City Administrator Percival Ramos in leading the recognition rites.

The mayor vowed to implement a better and more structured screening process for athletes representing Zamboanga City in future competitions. He tasked Atilano to confer with City Budget Officer Gerldine de la Paz and draft a program on how to select athletes for various local and national events. (SunStar Zamboanga)