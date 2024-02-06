Zamboanga City issues reminder on weekend plastic ban

THE Zamboanga City government once again enjoined local commercial establishments to cease the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags on weekends.

At the same time, the residents are encouraged to use alternative bagging materials that are environmentally friendly.

The the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR) has observed that only a small number of commercial establishments are still complying with the “No Plastics Policy” on Saturdays and Sundays.

To recall, the city government has ordered the ban on the use of non-biodegradable plastic sando bags in Zamboanga through the issuance of Executive Order No. BC 453-2019 on February 13, 2019.

The OCENR said the ban also covers the market stall owners, ambulant vendors and residents.

The OCENR said the move was made as part of the city government’s solid waste management initiative and its efforts to conserve marine biodiversity in the city’s seas and rivers.

Non-biodegradable plastic bags remain among the top pollutants in Zamboanga, according to the OCENR. (SunStar Zamboanga)