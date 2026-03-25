Zamboanga City launches educational aid program

THE City Government of Zamboanga officially launched on Monday, March 23, 2026, its educational assistance program, providing financial support to students from kindergarten to college.

The education assistance program is pursuant to City Ordinance 908 approved by the present members of the City Council.

The City Hall Public Information Office (PIO) said the program was launched as part of the administration's commitment to ease the financial burden on families and support the continued education of Zamboangue o learners.

"It covers bonafide residents of Zamboanga City who are enrolled in public schools and state universities (SUCs) within the city," the City Hall PIO said in a statement.

Stipulated in Ordinance 908, learners in the K-12 program are entitled to P1,000 for school supplies and uniforms per school year.

Qualified college students are entitled to P750 as transportation allowance per semester. Summer classes are not covered under the program.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said the program was part of the campaign promise that he and his team made during the 2025 local elections. (SunStar Zamboanga)