Zamboanga City launches ‘No Phone Weekends’

THE Zamboanga City Government has launched the “No Phone Weekends” advocacy for customers dining in restaurants and other food establishments throughout the month of November, recognizing the importance of promoting meaningful family interactions and nurturing positive relationships between parents and children.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief, said the “No Phone Initiative” will be formally launched Monday, November 3, during the flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds.

Rojas, whose office is spearheading the advocacy, said the initiative is in line with the celebration of National Children’s Month.

She said the implementation is set on November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rojas said the program aims to foster family togetherness by promoting a gadget-free dining experience and encouraging parents and guardians to model responsible and mindful use of technology.

She lamented that the increasing reliance on mobile phones and electronic gadgets has contributed to reduced personal engagement and communication among family members, particularly during shared mealtimes.

On Thursday, October 30, Rojas, together with Councilor Benjamin Guingona III, convened restaurant owners, including fast-food chain managers, for a consultation on the “No Phone Weekends” initiative.

The two officials noted that all participants in the consultation expressed willingness and support for the city government’s initiative, including the guidelines set for the purpose.

Rojas said the program is also pursuant to Resolution 013, Series of 2025, jointly approved by the Zamboanga City Council for the Protection of Children (ZCCPC) and the Zamboanga City Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons–Violence Against Women and Children (ZCCATIP-VAWC), which encourages all dining and restaurant establishments in the city to implement a “No Use of Cellular Phones” policy for customers during dinnertime throughout November. (SunStar Zamboanga)