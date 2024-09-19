Zamboanga City launches Paleng-QR Ph Plus program

THE local government of Zamboanga Peninsula marked a significant milestone as it launched on Thursday, September 19, 2024, the region's first Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program at the main public market in Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe, who led the launching of the program, said that 712 vendors at the main public market, Sta. Cruz Market, and Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) night market in Divisoria village, including transport operators at the IBT, onboarded and are now certified users of the PalengQR program.

“Our alternate payment system offers safety, efficiency, and convenience. Through our Paleng-QR program, we shall modernize collection to be safer for all,” Dalipe said.

Prior to its launching, the city government, through the facilitation of the City Investment and Promotion Services conducted a weeklong onboarding session at the Agan Coliseum in Tetuan.

Dalipe encouraged the public to fully embrace the #ScannaAll campaign, making Zamboanga City more efficient, connected, and a step closer to becoming a prime investment destination.

He said the program’s initial implementation in public markets is complemented by other city advancements, such as the introduction of Grab services and full compliance with the Ease of Doing Business Law.

“This signifies the city’s commitment to becoming a ‘Smart Read’ city by embracing cashless payments and modernizing its market and transport sectors,” Dalipe said.

He revealed plans to expand the initiative to hotels, restaurants, and tourism operators, further boosting the city’s digital payment infrastructure.

The PalengQR Ph Plus initiative was developed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) that “aims to build the digital payments ecosystem in the country by promoting cashless payments in public markets and local transportation, particularly tricycles.”

The BSP and the DILG partnered with local government units and financial service providers to implement the program.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has agreed to install a permanent Wi-Fi network in the main public market, right after the launch, thereby enhancing connectivity for all users. (SunStar Zamboanga)