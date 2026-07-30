Zamboanga City marks 20 percent increase in dengue cases

THE City Government of Zamboanga, through the City Health Office (CHO), reported on Thursday, July 30, 2026, a sustained and widespread dengue transmission in the city.

The CHO said it has recorded 1,184 cases since January, this year, 20 percent higher than the 989 cases reported during the same period last year.

The CHO said that 11 dengue-related deaths had been reported since January this year.

"More than half of all cases occurred among children aged 10 years or younger," the CHO said in a statement.

The CHO urged all households, schools, workplaces, and villages to strengthen dengue prevention and follow the "5S" strategy.

The strategy include search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; secure self-protection; seek early consultation; support targeted fogging; and sustain hydration.

"Preventing dengue is a shared responsibility," the CHO said, urging residents to help contain the spread of dengue. (SunStar Zamboanga)