Zamboanga City marks Earth Day with coastal clean-up

THE City Government, through the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR), spearheaded a coastal clean-up activity on Saturday, April 20, to mark the global Earth Day celebration.

The OCENR said the clean-up drive was held at the waterway of Rio Hondo villages were truckloads of waste materials composed of plastic and glass bottles, food wrappers, other residual wastes including hazardous wastes like face masks and tissues were collected during the activity.

The coastal clean-up was participated by different local and national government agencies, including the security sector, civic organizations and other stakeholders.

Similar clean-up activities were also held in other villages, the OCENR said.

The Earth Day is an annual event where the “world unites to serve a day dedicated to environmental protection and raising awareness regarding the challenges facing our planet.

It’s a day to appreciate our planet, raise awareness about the environmental challenges we face, and inspire action towards a sustainable future.”

It is celebrated every April 22 of the year and this year’s Earth Day is anchored on the theme “Planet vs. Plastics." (SunStar Zamboanga)