Zamboanga City mayor suspends classes due to inclement weather

CLASSES in all levels, both in public and private schools, in Zamboanga City have been suspended Friday afternoon, September 26, 2025, due to inclement weather.

Mayor Khymer Olaso issued the order as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) stated in its advisory that Zamboanga City will experience cloudy skies, scattered rains showers and thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

"School authorities are advised to ensure the safety of their students while inside the campus and as they leave for home," Olaso said in his order.

Flashflood hit the government-run Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) in Baliwasan village due to sudden downpour experienced in the city Friday morning.

Olaso also advised the public, particularly those in low-lying and coastal areas, as well as in riverbanks, to take the necessary precautionary measures.

Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief, said their operations center is closely monitoring the situation in all this city's 98 villages.

Apolinario said they have standby personnel who are ready to be deployed in cases of emergencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)