Zamboanga City opens one-stop-shop to serve biz operators

THE Zamboanga City Government has established a Business One-Stop-Shop (BOSS) to serve the influx of business operators who will either register or renew their permits for 2024 from January 2 to 20, 2024.

The BOSS was established at Centro Latino in Paseo del Mar and has started serving business operators on Tuesday, January 2, in the registration and renewal of business licenses.

Benjie Barredo, chief of the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), said Tuesday, January 2, the BOSS will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays including holidays to accommodate all applications for business permit registration and renewal.

Barredo said Mayor John Dalipe has issued Executive Order 105 that seeks to streamline the procedures for issuance of business licenses, clearances, permits, certifications or authorizations pursuant Rule IX of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11032, otherwise known as the “Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.”

BOSS is composed of different agencies involved in the process and it is led by the BPLO.