Zamboanga City paragames slated in September

PREPARATIONS are underway for the conduct of the 3rd Paragames Competition slated on the second week of September.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said the Paragames Competition is designed to empower athletes with disabilities.

It is in line with the City Government's commitment to inclusive sports under the battlecry "nothing will be left behind."

The event will feature five competitive disciplines tailored for diverse abilities, emphasizing skill, teamwork, and resilience.

Now on its third year, the Paragames aims to break barriers and celebrate the athletic potential of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The Paragames is organized by the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Unit (PDAU) under the CSWDO, in partnership with the Zamboanga City Sports Division,

"Sports transcend physical limitations," PDAU said in a statement, stressing that "this event is a testament to our city's belief in equality and the power of community." (SunStar Zamboanga)