Zamboanga City police conducts Badac training

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) conducted three-day Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) training in line with the ultimate goal of making Zamboanga a drug-free city, the police said Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Paul Andrew Cortes, ZCPO spokesman, said the training that ended Thursday, August 29, equipped the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively conduct drug-clearing operations in their respective villages.

Cortes said the topics discussed during the training

include the current Drug Situation of Zamboanga City, Badac Organization and Functions, and how to conduct a Badac Functionality Audit, Community Based Drug Rehabilitation Program, and Recovery and Wellness Program.

Also included in the training are the critical guidelines from Office of the Court Administrator Circular No. 340-2023 concerning Badac Rehabilitation Programs of the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center as well as the necessary documentary requirements.

Aside from Cortes, the facilitators of the training include Police Colonel Kinberly Molitas, ZCPO OIC-director; Department of the Interior and Local Government City Director Gina-gene Vaño Uy; and Sharon Ominga, Zamboanga City officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The conduct of the training marks a significant effort in reinforcing the capacity of local leaders to combat drug-related issues at the grassroots level.

The three-day training was conducted in collaboration with the city government of Zamboanga. (SunStar Zamboanga)