Zamboanga City police receive 15 motorcycles from City Government

THE Zamboanga City Government handed over 15 brand new motorcycles worth P2.91 million to the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) as part of its continuing commitment to enhance the safety and security of Zamboanga City.

Mayor John Dalipe turned over new motorcycles to Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO officer-in-charge, during the flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall on Monday, March 18.

The 15 brand-new motorcycles were the latest package of assistance the city government has provided to the ZCPO. In October 2023, Dalipe also turned over 10 motorcycle units to ZCPO.

Dalipe said the 15 new motorcycles were purchased with funds taken from the 2023 peace and order budget.

He said each motorcycle cost P195,000 or a total of P2.91 million for the 15 units.

During the turnover, Dalipe highlighted the importance of mobility, speedy response and increased visibility in creating a safe environment for the residents.

Dalipe expressed confidence the delivery of the motorcycles will bolster the efforts of ZCPO in crime prevention and control, adding that the safety of the people is a key factor in obtaining progress and development.

Reverend Father Filmore Calibo blessed the motorcycles during the simple turnover ceremony. (SunStar Zamboanga)